City of Owasso named defendant in jurisdictional class-action lawsuit

The City of Owasso has been named a defendant in a jurisdictional class-action lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that the recent ruling of McGirt v. Oklahoma determined Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue charges against American Indian defendants in much of eastern Oklahoma, including Owasso.
The U.S. Supreme Court in early July redefined what for decades federal and state prosecutors thought had been “Indian Country” in eastern Oklahoma when it comes to crime enforcement jurisdictional purposes.
The court upheld challenges from two American Indians who claimed criminal cases prosecuted against them in state court should have been tried in federal court because Congress never disestablished the 19th century boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.
“Anyone who was issued a citation or arrested and it was adjudicated in our municipal court, that’s really the thrust of the litigation,” Owasso City Attorney Julie Lombardi told the Owasso Reporter.
The plaintiffs contend that the City of Owasso had no jurisdiction throughout the years to assess municipal fines and costs against members of the Cherokee Nation.
“… It is entirely possible that people who are members of an Indian nation may have been given citations for traffic offenses or may have been tried on misdemeanor crimes in our municipal court,” Lombardi said.
The City of Owasso is among nearly 50 municipalities across Oklahoma, including the City of Collinsville, named defendants in the lawsuit.
Lombardi hired attorney Keith Wilkes and his firm Hall Estill to represent the City of Owasso in the litigation. She said possible discovery and deposition could be set in the plaintiffs’ order for the refund of all fines and costs to members of the Cherokee Nation.
Curtis Killman with the Tulsa World contributed to this story.
