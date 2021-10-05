City of Owasso earns GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

The City of Owasso was recognized on a national level this week.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City’s Finance Department.

Staff at the department, led by director Linda Jones, received the accolade for their comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.

“Linda Jones is one of the best municipal finance directors anywhere, and she has a wonderful staff, so I’m not surprised that the City of Owasso has been recognized in this way yet again,” said City Manager Warren Lehr.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“The honor brings to light our commitment to full accountability and transparency with public funds,” Lehr said. “The award by GFOA brings confirmation to our ongoing efforts to continually build public trust. Without it, we are in an uphill battle to provide the excellent services that our citizens deserve.”