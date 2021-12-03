City of Owasso debuts Joy, Joy Shuttle Bus for holiday shopping season

The City of Owasso is gearing up to run its Joy, Joy Shuttle Bus for the holiday season.

Residents looking to park their cars and ride with others from one shopping destination to another can use the free shuttle over the next three weekends.

The bus is a spin-off of the City’s annual Holly Trolley, but with a different name and vehicle, and will debut its service to the community this weekend.

The City did run the Holly Trolley Nov. 26-27 for its 15th season after canceling the route in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Holly Trolley is a fun and free Owasso holiday tradition,” Chelsea Levo Feary, director of economic development, said in a previous story. “We love hearing from people who look forward to riding the trolley year after year.”

The program initially began by renting vans and driving shoppers across town; however, after only three years, the City made a big change that helped popularize the service.

This year’s route will run each Saturday in December, except for Dec. 25, at dozens of stores and restaurants in Smith Farm Marketplace, Redbud District, Owasso Town Center, Tyann Plaza and Owasso Market.

