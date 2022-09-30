City of Owasso celebrates new 5K Heart Healthy Trail at Owasso Sports Park

Local joggers looking for a new route to clock in some extra steps are now in luck.

The City of Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department this week celebrated its new 5K Heart Healthy Trail at Owasso Sports Park.

The City, in partnership with the Oklahoma Heart Institute and Utica Park Clinic, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Friday at the south end of the park, located at East 116th Street North between 97th East Avenue and Garnett Road.

Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford was on site and shared his excitement about the trail, which opened in late spring following a months-long overhaul of the property.

“We are very proud of what we have to offer here,” Langford said. “Our goal in our community is to be able to remove obstacles so people can celebrate their lives … and I think this becomes a great offering for people to come out, run, enjoy the outdoors, be part of a bigger area.”

The mile-long track stretches around the south end of the 77-acre park, and provides an alternative location to host the nearly dozen 5K races that typically take place on Owasso roadways every year.

“We have a lot of 5K runs throughout our community, and we want to make sure it’s a safe place to run,” Langford said. “It allows us to be able to bring people out here and have a safe environment.”

The trail also features a large signage with various health tips at every quarter mile to inspire runners as they make their way around the property.

“The other piece of this was education and encouragement of healthy lifestyle,” Langford said, “and that’s why we had no other partner that we could think of than Oklahoma Heart Institute, a group that really is about education, prevention … helping those in need.”

Dr. Frank Gaffney with the Oklahoma Heart Institute added, “This trail is really a commitment to the City of Owasso, to the people of Owasso for their health, and it’s just wonderful for us to be a part of this.”

Friday’s ribbon cutting comes after recent renovations to the Sports Park, including Funtastic Island at the north end of the Sports Park, which reopened this summer with upgraded equipment and a new splash pad.

“I walk this trail almost every day in the morning. It’s so exciting, the signage, everything; I love it,” Owasso Mayor Kelly Lewis said. “The parks, the trails, that’s near and dear to my heart. I think that we need those amenities for our health.”

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary added, “It is our pleasure to be able to host a ribbon cutting for this great new asset for our community.”