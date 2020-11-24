City of Owasso cancels Holly Trolley for 2020 holiday season due to virus concerns

The City of Owasso announced Tuesday that its Holly Trolley service has been canceled for the 2020 holiday shopping season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Holly Trolley traditionally debuts the Friday after Thanksgiving and continues every Saturday through the holiday season, shuttling shoppers around Owasso’s retailers and restaurants.

City staff decided to cancel the service this year to protect the health and wellbeing of riders and employees from the potential spread of the virus where social distancing is limited.

The City has partnered with Old Urban Trolley for 13 years, and will continue the partnership in the future.

The annual free shuttle for shoppers plans to return to service in late spring/early summer 2021 for a special seasonal shopping and dining event to be announced at a later date.