City of Owasso cancels Harvest Festival, Veterans Day activities due to COVID-19 concerns

The City of Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department announced Thursday that it has canceled its two major upcoming 2020 events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each year, the City … looks forward to connecting with our community by providing various events throughout the year,” the department said in a Facebook post. “We have been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19, and after much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the following 2020 annual events.”

The 16th annual Harvest Festival, along with the event’s accompanying Pet Festival, both set to be held at Rayola Park in October, is now canceled.

Every fall, the gathering plays host to food trucks, booth vendors, live music, animals, a kid zone, a pumpkin patch and more, to celebrate the autumn season.

Likewise, the City’s Veterans Appreciation Ceremony, held at Veterans Memorial Park, and the event’s accompanying Meet and Greet Breakfast, held at the Community Center, both set for November, are also canceled.

“We remain committed to the citizens of the City of Owasso and look forward to resuming our annual events at the appropriate time,” the post said.

