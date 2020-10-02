City of Collinsville making progress on new $8M water treatment plant

The City of Collinsville is making progress on its new water treatment plant.
Crews broke ground on the $8 million project in March and are continuing to move forward with construction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new facility is being built next to the City’s original water treatment plant at 15398 N. 154th E. Ave., situated along the community lake a few miles northeast of Collinsville’s historic Main Street.
The existing plant, built in 1979, has reached the end of its operating lifespan. The City could have upgraded it for around $4 million, Assistant City Manager of Operations Craig Stokes said, but it would have only prolonged its services for another 10 to 15 years.
“We’re looking out to the future,” Stokes said. “This should be able to house what we need in Collinsville until 2060.”
Once the new plant is constructed, the City will go from treating just above 1.2 million gallons per day to around 2 million — a significant improvement in capacity, according to Stokes.
Additionally, the quality of treatment will improve with a three-structured chemical, carbon and lab configuration.
“It treats the chemicals better, and it provides a better mixture of ratios … to provide quality and adequate water,” he said. “Our whole goal is to supply better water, also to supply it in an efficient way.”
Weather permitting through the winter months, the new processing section of the plant is expected to be finished in April 2021, with the entire structure completed and fully operational by June or July of next year.
Stokes, who has been working for Collinsville’s Public Works Department for the last three years, said he’s excited to see the new plant come online.
“A lot of people look at different things, beautiful art and everything, but to me, beautiful art is underneath the ground,” he said. “It’s the pipes that are good, the water that’s good, and good infrastructure.”
More information about the City of Collinsville can be found at cityofcollinsville.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!