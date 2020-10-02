City of Collinsville making progress on new $8M water treatment plant

The City of Collinsville is making progress on its new water treatment plant.

Crews broke ground on the $8 million project in March and are continuing to move forward with construction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new facility is being built next to the City’s original water treatment plant at 15398 N. 154th E. Ave., situated along the community lake a few miles northeast of Collinsville’s historic Main Street.

The existing plant, built in 1979, has reached the end of its operating lifespan. The City could have upgraded it for around $4 million, Assistant City Manager of Operations Craig Stokes said, but it would have only prolonged its services for another 10 to 15 years.

“We’re looking out to the future,” Stokes said. “This should be able to house what we need in Collinsville until 2060.”

Once the new plant is constructed, the City will go from treating just above 1.2 million gallons per day to around 2 million — a significant improvement in capacity, according to Stokes.

Additionally, the quality of treatment will improve with a three-structured chemical, carbon and lab configuration.