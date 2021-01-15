City of Collinsville kicks off new community-wide volunteer initiative

The City of Collinsville has created a new program to better connect the public through community engagement.

The Collinsville Involves Volunteers In our Community, or C.I.V.I.C., initiative gives local residents an opportunity to participate in several City departments and related activities.

“The volunteer experience helps strengthen the city’s resources, helps our citizens get a better understanding of their local government, and gives our residents a sense of pride in their community,” Staff said on the City’s website.

In addition to department specific placement, there are occasions where volunteers are needed part-time for City-sponsored special events, emergency operations planning and response and other projects:

• Special events: Volunteers are needed to assist with many different tasks, which may include: setup, teardown, trash pickup, event management and any other duties based on need.

• Community cleanup: The City participates in the Great American Clean Up and holds several other cleanup events in the community. It also works with the Code Enforcement Department to find volunteers to help residents who may not have the ability to bring their property into compliance with city ordinances.