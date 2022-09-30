City of Collinsville gathers public input for new comprehensive master plan

Mike Sheehan wants to see a new aquatic center built in his hometown community of Collinsville.

“We’re a 5A school; we should have swimming teams,” Sheehan said. “Owasso has the Trident aquatic facility, but there’s people that need to be able to have something centrally located here.”

The 75-year-old former competitive swimmer voiced his thoughts about a potential athletic pool facility during the City of Collinsville’s comprehensive master plan, of CMP, public kick-off meeting earlier this week.

Sheehan was one of several area residents who showed up at the Collinsville Veterans Building on Tuesday to provide their feedback on what they want to see incorporated or improved in the City’s new CMP.

Attendees proposed their ideas on large boards such as the addition of an art museum, apartment complex and outdoor farmers market, along with an office park, recreation building and multi-use development — prospective projects that city planner Jessi Stringer was eager to read.

“I’m hoping, on our opportunities board, people write those very grand ideas that they’re thinking of … that way we make sure this plan is structured to navigate growth towards those bigger goals,” Stringer said. “This is really from a satellite view looking at Collinsville.”

The City’s CMP, last updated in 2009, will provide officials with a “road map” based on the public’s input that establishes guidelines for the future growth of the community for the next 30 years.

Tuesday’s meeting gave citizens an opportunity to weigh in, not only about potential opportunities for Collinsville, but about current strengths and weaknesses as well.

Some of the strengths included the city’s library, its various holiday activities and its many small businesses that drive the local economy. Likewise, some weaknesses included a lack of parking on Main Street, inadequate drainage from flooding and minimal traffic signals on busy roads — with the latter affecting residents like Kim Loftin, concerned about the high school.

“I just feel like all those teenagers coming out to a four-lane is going to cause some major issues,” Loftin said. “If they (city officials) put a stop light in that intersection … that would improve it in the future, especially with the growth of the schools.”

Carol Glasgow, on the topic of flooding, added, “I live by one of the drainage ditches that comes through the neighborhood, so it (rain) runs pretty good through my place. I would like it to really be addressed so that, that can be put to bed.”

Stringer said she plans to review these concerns over the next several months into the CMP’s ongoing development.

“I’ve always thought that … your weaknesses are not much different than your opportunities,” Stringer said. “Any complaint or issue that a citizen sees is just an opportunity to make it better.”

Katy O’Meilia with TSW Design, the planning consultant for the City’s CMP, added that she’s excited to partner with Stringer and her team.

“Collinsville has actually been growing, in comparison with the region, quite fast,” O’Meilia said. “We’re essentially trying to lay out a road map for the city for the next 30 years: ‘Where do you want to be, what’s important to you as a city and how do you get there?’”

The City will review the public’s feedback through the plan’s completion and its potential adoption by City Council in the summer of 2023. Interactives for feedback are available through Oct. 18, and a survey is open until Oct. 31 at tinyurl.com/collinsvilleplan.