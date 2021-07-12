City-led support program helping Owasso first responders better cope with stress, trauma

The City of Owasso is continuing to take proactive measures to support the well-being of its first responders and public safety officials.
Police, fire and EMS personnel regularly serving on the frontlines of emergencies throughout the Owasso community can take part in a program called First Responder Support Services, which offers free professional counseling and consultation to them and their loved ones.
The City launched the initiative in 2017 after entering into an agreement with the Tulsa-based PLLC to help local first responders better weather the demands of shift work and exposure to dangerous and traumatic situations.
“Recognizing the impact of cumulative stress and critical incident stress on emergency responders and their families, the City is committed to providing a support system that enhances career resilience and healthy relationships with others,” Human Resources Director Michele Dempster said.
Through FRSS, police, fire and EMS employees and their dependents have unlimited access to self-referred counseling services at no cost to them, in addition to up to 55 hours of education and training as well as peer support therapy.
City Council on Tuesday, July 6, renewed the City’s fourth contract with FRSS for nearly $40,000 in light of an increased demand of service. The first fiscal year-to-date statistics through May 2021, for example, reflect that Owasso logged 49 active clients, 25 of which were new participants, clocking in a total of 297 direct service hours.
“We’ve gotten a lot higher participation with this … I can share about a 20% increase every year,” said Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst, who presides over 67 fire and EMS personnel. “When it comes to the bigger problems, we’re kind of catching that earlier.”
Dempster added, “It’s difficult to quantify the impact of addressing ongoing stress and trauma as it occurs versus allowing it to accumulate throughout a career. The impact we have seen is in the increased utilization and testimonials from individuals who have openly shared.”
In addition to offering ongoing counseling services, FRSS provided weekly mental health wellness emails during the initial months of the COVID-10 pandemic as well as recent in-person combined training for the police and fire departments.
The cost of nearly $40,000 to continue FRSS services for the City of Owasso is included in its Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget for the Police and Fire departments’ Half-Penny Sales Tax Funds.