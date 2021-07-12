City-led support program helping Owasso first responders better cope with stress, trauma

The City of Owasso is continuing to take proactive measures to support the well-being of its first responders and public safety officials.

Police, fire and EMS personnel regularly serving on the frontlines of emergencies throughout the Owasso community can take part in a program called First Responder Support Services, which offers free professional counseling and consultation to them and their loved ones.

The City launched the initiative in 2017 after entering into an agreement with the Tulsa-based PLLC to help local first responders better weather the demands of shift work and exposure to dangerous and traumatic situations.

“Recognizing the impact of cumulative stress and critical incident stress on emergency responders and their families, the City is committed to providing a support system that enhances career resilience and healthy relationships with others,” Human Resources Director Michele Dempster said.

Through FRSS, police, fire and EMS employees and their dependents have unlimited access to self-referred counseling services at no cost to them, in addition to up to 55 hours of education and training as well as peer support therapy.