City Council declares June 21, 2022, as Owasso Rams Varsity Baseball Day

The Owasso High School Varsity Baseball Team received a special recognition at Owasso City Council this week.
Owasso Mayor Kelly Lewis signed a proclamation officially declaring Tuesday, June 21, 2022, as Owasso Rams Varsity Baseball Day.
The distinction came after Owasso defeated Edmond Santa Fe, 7-3, in the Oklahoma Class 6A State Championship on May 14 — an effort that led to the team taking home its 14th state title.
Councilman Bill Bush presented the decree to several of the team’s players, who showed up at the Old Central Building on Tuesday with their devoted leader, Rams head coach Larry Turner.
“He, along with longtime coach (Steve) Holleman, were instrumental in bringing this (team) to where it’s at right now,” Bush said at City Council. “They do a great job of more than just coaching, but guiding these guys to be better citizens.”
Buoyed by a pair of Jacksons — Jackson Farrell, who twirled a complete-game three-hitter, and Jackson Smith, who had three hits — Owasso’s title game followed a major milestone for Turner, who surpassed 1,200 career victories in March.
“Larry, you’ve done such a great job over the years,” Councilman Doug Bonebrake said at City Council. “So proud of you and proud of this school system propping this team up.”
Prior to Council’s proclamation, Turner and his team were also recognized by Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, at the state Capitol on May 17, and then by the Owasso school board on June 20.
“We appreciate everyone’s support in the community, and it’s a great place to be,” Turner said at this week’s school board meeting. “I love this school, and I love baseball.”
Bush at City Council left players with a departing thought, adding, “What these guys (Larry and Steve) teach you about life is of much greater value than anything that you’ll take away from that diamond, so congratulations.”
Photos: Owasso Rams claim the school's 14th state baseball title
