City briefs: Yardwaste collection, cemetery flower removal, free landfill day

Cemetery flower removal
The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department will soon begin spring maintenance and vegetation control in Fairview Cemetery.
Families who wish to preserve the flowers and decorations placed on top of the graves during the winter months must remove them no later than Thursday, April 1. Flowers placed inside the vases on the headstones will not be removed by City personnel.
Please contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for questions or additional information.
Yardwaste collection program
The City of Owasso’s Refuse Division will begin its annual yardwaste collection program on April 12, which will run through Nov. 18.
During this period, all yardwaste is required to be separated from other residential refuse, and must be placed in the city-supplied clear compost bags or specifically requested City-issued red polycarts if curbside pickup is desired.
Brush shall be tied in bundles not to exceed 4-by-2-feet in diameter. These bundles shall be placed in the red polycart, or a city-supplied clear compost bag must be attached to each bundle.
The cost for the red polycart is $14.95 per month. Approved compost bags are $9 for a roll of 10, and are offered for sale at City Hall, the Owasso Recycle Center and Owasso Quik Trip stores.
For more information, contact the City’s Public works Department at 918-272-4959 or visit its website at cityofowasso.com.
Free landfill day
The City of Owasso will present the 2021 Free Landfill Day, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., on Saturday, April 17, at the Waste Management-Quarry Landfill, located at 13740 E. 46th St. N.
Items not accepted include tires, hazardous materials, liquids or appliances containing Freon refrigerants (air conditioners and refrigerators).
A coupon is required to participate in this free event, available at the Utility Billing window, Recycle Center and Public Works.
City staff will be assisting at the landfill on the day of the event and will have additional coupons on hand for residents who have a government-issued ID with an Owasso address and/or a utility bill or other document available to confirm residency within the Owasso city limits.
For additional information, please contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 or visit its website at cityofowasso.com.