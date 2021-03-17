City briefs: Yardwaste collection, cemetery flower removal, free landfill day

Cemetery flower removal

The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department will soon begin spring maintenance and vegetation control in Fairview Cemetery.

Families who wish to preserve the flowers and decorations placed on top of the graves during the winter months must remove them no later than Thursday, April 1. Flowers placed inside the vases on the headstones will not be removed by City personnel.

Please contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for questions or additional information.

Yardwaste collection program

The City of Owasso’s Refuse Division will begin its annual yardwaste collection program on April 12, which will run through Nov. 18.

During this period, all yardwaste is required to be separated from other residential refuse, and must be placed in the city-supplied clear compost bags or specifically requested City-issued red polycarts if curbside pickup is desired.

Brush shall be tied in bundles not to exceed 4-by-2-feet in diameter. These bundles shall be placed in the red polycart, or a city-supplied clear compost bag must be attached to each bundle.