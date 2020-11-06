City briefs: Owasso yardwaste collection coming to end, street closures carry on

Owasso yardwaste collection to end for 2020 season on Nov. 20
The City of Owasso announced that its yardwaste collection will soon come to an end for the 2020 season.
The final week for regularly scheduled yardwaste pickup will be the week of Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20. After that date, yardwaste may be mixed with residents’ regular trash.
Citizens are encouraged to not exceed the allotted one polycart and three bags, per the City’s rules and regulations. Customers who do not wish to store the red polycart during the off-season will need to contact the Utility Billing Office at 918-376-1520.
Those with any further questions can contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.
106th and 145th intersection street improvements begin
The construction of intersection improvements at 106th Street and 145th East Avenue began on Nov. 2. The project is scheduled to be completed by May 31, 2021.
During construction, drivers should expect delays and one-lane traffic at times with construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway. It is recommended that drivers avoid the area, if possible.
Some nighttime road closures are anticipated to allow for placement of water and storm piping. Residents are encouraged to obey all signage and watch for flagmen.
Work will include widening the intersection as well as adding dedicated turn lanes and traffic signals.
126th and 127th on 76th Street closed for concrete pavement work
On Nov. 3, the entrances at 126th East Avenue and 127th East Avenue on 76th Street North closed to place concrete pavement in the area.
The intersections will remain closed until Nov. 17. The contractor will open the lanes sooner if time and weather allows the concrete to be ready for traffic.
Local commuters possibly impacted by Port of Catoosa’s road closure
The Tulsa Port of Catoosa has notified the City of Owasso of a road closure that may impact local commuters.
All lanes of north and southbound SH-167 and 193rd East Avenue will be closed just south of the SH-266 junction through Feb. 2021 for a project by the Port to replace railroad tracks near its main entrance.
Traffic will detour to I-44, SH-66 and SH-266 around this closure. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead for extra travel time in these corridors.
For more information, contact the Port of Catoosa at 918-266-2291.
