City briefs: Owasso releases holiday refuse schedule, postpones December court dockets

City of Owasso’s releases updated holiday refuse schedule

Owasso’s Public Works Department announced that refuse will not be collected Thursday, Nov. 26, as normal.

All routes for the remainder of the week will be moved one day later. Thursday routes, for example, will be pushed to Friday, and Friday routes will be moved to Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to place their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.

The Owasso Recycling Center will be closed Nov. 26-27. Normal hours of operation will resume on Nov. 28. Contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for additional information.

Court dockets scheduled for December postponed amid pandemic

Under the direction of the City of Owasso Municipal Judge, all court dockets scheduled for Dec. 2020 have been postponed.

Residents can still pay court fines online, and must know the amount owed to utilize this service. Call 1-800-444-1187 to pay by phone Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.