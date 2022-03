The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department will soon begin spring maintenance and vegetation control in Fairview Cemetery.

Families who wish to preserve the flowers and decorations placed on top of the graves during winter months must remove them no later than Friday, April 1.

Flowers placed inside the vases on the headstones will not be removed by City personnel.

Please contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for questions or additional information.