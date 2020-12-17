Cities of Owasso, Collinsville update office hours, refuse schedule for holidays

Owasso’s refuse will not be collected Friday, Dec. 25, or Friday, Jan. 1, as normal.

All routes for the two-week period will be moved one day later (e.g., the refuse for those with a Friday route will be collected on Saturday, etc.).

Residents are asked to place their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.

The Owasso Recycle Center will be closed Thursday-Friday, Dec. 24-25, as well as Jan. 1. Normal hours of operation will resume Saturday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 2.

In Collinsville, Thursday trash routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Friday routes will be picked up the following Monday. Additionally, routes on Jan. 1 will be picked up on Monday, Jan. 4.

Both Owasso and Collinsville city offices will also be closed Dec. 24-25 in observance of the Christmas holiday, as well as Jan. 1 for the New Year.