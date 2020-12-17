 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cities of Owasso, Collinsville update office hours, refuse schedule for holidays

Cities of Owasso, Collinsville update office hours, refuse schedule for holidays

{{featured_button_text}}
Refuse collection (copy)

ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

Owasso’s refuse will not be collected Friday, Dec. 25, or Friday, Jan. 1, as normal.

All routes for the two-week period will be moved one day later (e.g., the refuse for those with a Friday route will be collected on Saturday, etc.).

Residents are asked to place their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.

The Owasso Recycle Center will be closed Thursday-Friday, Dec. 24-25, as well as Jan. 1. Normal hours of operation will resume Saturday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 2.

In Collinsville, Thursday trash routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Friday routes will be picked up the following Monday. Additionally, routes on Jan. 1 will be picked up on Monday, Jan. 4.

Both Owasso and Collinsville city offices will also be closed Dec. 24-25 in observance of the Christmas holiday, as well as Jan. 1 for the New Year.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News