Cindy Scott retires from First Bank of Owasso after 24 years

First Bank of Owasso recently announced the retirement of Cindy Scott.

Scott retired after 24 years of serving her hometown community at the local financial institution.

“It has been a blessing to be a part of such a great organization,” Scott said. “I will treasure many fine memories of the time I spent working at FBO. I am looking forward to pursuing plans with family and friends.”

Scott, who has been in the banking industry for over 45 years, starting working at FBO in 1997 as a cashier, then as the executive vice president and client relationship manager.

“Cindy has been a transformational leader,” said FBO Chairman and CEO Dee Sokolosky. “She has led our operations team … and is largely responsible for our client-focused service culture. She was also responsible for many of the special touches included in our headquarters building.”

Scott and her husband enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren. She has been a long-time member of her church, and currently coordinates its monthly outreach ministry.

Sokolosky said he appreciates Scott and her ongoing contributions to help serve the bank’s clientele.