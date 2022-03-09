Christian vocal trio, The Martins, bound for Owasso in April performance

The sounds of multi-Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy nominated trio, The Martins, will soon be heard in Owasso.

The Martins will make their community debut at the Owasso Gospel Opry, held at Friendship Baptist Church on Saturday, April 2, at 5:30pm.

Siblings, Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin, who grew up in rural Hamburg, Arkansas, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as the Grand Ole Opry and the White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide.

During the 1990s, The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing their harmonies before a vast array of audiences. Over the years, the trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, three Grammy nominations and multiple hit songs.

Friendship Baptist Pastor Linzy Slayden said he’s looking forward to hosting The Martins, whose visit comes as part of the church’s 30-year anniversary celebration on Sunday, April 3.

“We are happy to welcome The Martins,” Slayden said. “They are one of the premier groups in Southern gospel music today, and we are excited to host them.”

After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the trio reunited in 2010 and released their first new recording in 10 years, “New Day,” produced by Jay DeMarcus from the Rascal Flatts.

In 2014, The Martins then joined renowned arranger, Lari Goss, and long-time friends and producers, Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt, to record a new a cappella hymns project in May 2014. The record, titled “A Cappella,” earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, as well as a Dove Award nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association.

Their latest work, “Still Standing,” released in July 2018 under the Gaither Music Group label, and received the 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album. These compositions reflect the latest chapters in the siblings’ journeys as they share messages of God’s goodness and providential hand at work in every season.

More information about The Martins and their Owasso concert can be found at martinsonline.com.