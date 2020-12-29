Chris Cook at Bailey Ranch Golf Club wins Grassroots Ambassador Leadership Award

Chris Cook, golf course superintendent at Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso, has been named a Grassroots Ambassador Leadership Award winner from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.

The award, presented quarterly in partnership with The Toro Co., recognizes and honors individuals who have demonstrated growth in advocacy and advancement of GCSAA’s Priority Issues Agenda through congressional outreach and relationship development with a member of Congress.

“Congratulations to Chris for his hard work and dedication to the golf industry,” GCSAA CEO Rhett Evans said. “He is a great example of how ambassadors work to educate lawmakers and their staff members on the benefits of golf, and that is making a difference.”

The GAL Award is part of the Grassroots Ambassadors program, which pairs GCSAA members with members of Congress to build strong relationships between them. More than 450 members currently serve as ambassadors.

“While it is true that a major focus of being a Grassroots Ambassador is voicing GCSAA’s position on policy and petitioning for support,” Cook said, “the fact remains that a lot of the people we are reaching out to do not understand golf and certainly aren’t in the golf course management industry.