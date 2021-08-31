Choctaw Nation artist with Owasso roots selected as 2021 Pow Wow Pitch semifinalist

Pow Wow Pitch, a national competition for emerging Indigenous entrepreneurs, has named Kristin Gentry, founder of KreativeNative, as a 2021 semifinalist for the U.S., North American region.
Gentry, a former Owasso resident, was selected as one of 156 semifinalists among 1,642 applicants across the country as part of the program, presented in partnership with RBC, Shopify and Facebook.
A citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Gentry serves as a multi-disciplinary artist through visual arts, arts education, writing and curating. They also work at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.
Gentry will receive mentorship and training as a semifinalist as well as opportunities to be featured in marketing campaigns and mailer boxes, and has the chance to win up to $25,000 to expand their business.
“I applied for Pow Wow Pitch so that I could learn from successful entrepreneurs within Indian Country, and work to grow my business beyond my local community of Oklahoma and New Mexico,” Gentry said. “Education and social change for my culture always leads my business goals.”
Gentry is passionate about seeing a change in their tribe’s representation as Indigenous people in the media, starting with roundtable, open discussions — an opportunity inspired, in part, by their artwork.
“The jewelry line that I’ve created is a great product that starts those conversations to get to those deeper topics of cultural preservation and then into reclamation,” Gentry said. “People see the pieces and always initiate conversation based on them. It’s a starting point to get to where I want our cultural reclamation to go.”
In years past, Gentry has represented Owasso by participating in several renowned art exhibits, hosting tribal meetings and events in the area and being selected as a curator for art shows in Oklahoma.
On Sept. 25, Gentry will compete with entrepreneurs from across the nation and pitch to a panel of judges for a chance to advance to the Pow Wow Pitch Finals in October.
“This year, Pow Wow Pitch scaled across Turtle Island (North America), and I have been blown away by the passion, resilience, impact and comradery of all of the semifinalists,” said Sunshine Tenasco, founder of Pow Wow Pitch. “Congratulations to Kristin as they embody the promise and vision of Canada’s Indigenous entrepreneurs.”