Choctaw Nation artist with Owasso roots selected as 2021 Pow Wow Pitch semifinalist

Pow Wow Pitch, a national competition for emerging Indigenous entrepreneurs, has named Kristin Gentry, founder of KreativeNative, as a 2021 semifinalist for the U.S., North American region.

Gentry, a former Owasso resident, was selected as one of 156 semifinalists among 1,642 applicants across the country as part of the program, presented in partnership with RBC, Shopify and Facebook.

A citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Gentry serves as a multi-disciplinary artist through visual arts, arts education, writing and curating. They also work at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

Gentry will receive mentorship and training as a semifinalist as well as opportunities to be featured in marketing campaigns and mailer boxes, and has the chance to win up to $25,000 to expand their business.

“I applied for Pow Wow Pitch so that I could learn from successful entrepreneurs within Indian Country, and work to grow my business beyond my local community of Oklahoma and New Mexico,” Gentry said. “Education and social change for my culture always leads my business goals.”