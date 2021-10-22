Chinowth & Cohen celebrates grand opening of ‘north central hub’ in Owasso

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Owasso office on Thursday.

Staff with the Tulsa-based real estate company joined the Owasso Chamber and other members of the community to celebrate the occasion on the newly developed ⅓-acre property, located next to Starbucks off of U.S. 169 on East 116th Street.

The branch replaces Chinowth & Cohen’s original storefront office in Smith Farm Marketplace off of East 96th Street, and now serves as its own standalone building.

“Owasso’s always been special to us,” President Leland Chinowth said. “We’ve always had a big focus on this community and the growth of Owasso.”

With five administrators and around 115 associates currently representing the company across this area of the Tulsa region, it was no question that Chinowth & Cohen should expand its reach in Owasso and beyond, Chinowth said.

“We knew we wanted to come north and serve the surrounding communities,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of agents from Oologah and Skiatook and Collinsville, so we look at this as a north central hub of our company.”