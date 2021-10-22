Chinowth & Cohen celebrate grand opening of ‘north central hub’ in Owasso

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Owasso office on Thursday.
Staff with the Tulsa-based real estate company joined the Owasso Chamber and other members of the community to celebrate the occasion on the newly developed ⅓-acre property, located next to Starbucks off of U.S. 169 on East 116th Street.
The branch replaces Chinowth & Cohen’s original storefront office in Smith Farm Marketplace off of East 96th Street, and now serves as its own standalone building.
“Owasso’s always been special to us,” President Leland Chinowth said. “We’ve always had a big focus on this community and the growth of Owasso.”
With five administrators and around 115 associates currently representing the company across this area of the Tulsa region, it was no question that Chinowth & Cohen should expand its reach in Owasso and beyond, Chinowth said.
“We knew we wanted to come north and serve the surrounding communities,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of agents from Oologah and Skiatook and Collinsville, so we look at this as a north central hub of our company.”
What’s more, the company’s new office will feature a state-of-the-art training center offering hands-on resources for employees to use to improve their skills and knowledge of the real estate market.
“We have a huge marketing department of about 25 staff … and we’ve got more space for them to be here with our agents … and more broker support,” Chinowth said. “We’ve got more room to do all of that here in one place.”
Chinowth said he’s looking forward to his company continuing to serve as a conduit for families looking to purchase a home in Owasso as the bedroom community’s housing market continues to grow.
“It’s doubled and doubled again since we’ve opened business here … We know that there’s several neighborhoods being built,” he said. “We wanted to be on the forefront and part of the vision of Owasso expanding.”
Chinowth & Cohen was founded in 2004 by Sheryl Chinowth and Lee Cohen. At its inception, the brokerage had only one office and 25 sales associates. Since then, the husband-and-wife duo, along with sons Leland and Taylor Chinowth, has grown the company to over 800 associates and 16 offices in Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Carlton Landing, Coweta, Grand Lake, Midtown Tulsa, Muskogee, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook and South Tulsa.
In 2020, Chinowth & Cohen expanded to the Oklahoma City area with offices in Nichols Hills and Edmond, after acquiring Churchill Brown & Associates.
For more information, visit ccoklahoma.com.