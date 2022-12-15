 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chick-fil-A in Owasso reopens after months-long renovation

Chick-fil-A reopened in Owasso this week following a large-scale renovation.

The restaurant, located at 12015 E. 96th St. N., hosted an unveiling ceremony Thursday to celebrate the overhaul, which kicked off in August.

Owner Mark Schneider and his wife, Karen, opened the Owasso restaurant in March 2006, and decided to undergo the five-month remodel after outgrowing the space over the last several years.

“It’s all built towards, ‘How can we get the food hot, fresh and fast to the customer?’ and that’s really what it was all designed around,” Schneider said. “I’m excited about being able to take care of our guests better.”

The renovations include an expanded kitchen, state-of-the-art equipment with larger oven and fryer capacity, and added freezer and refrigerator space. The dining room also received a facelift with updated décor and lighting.

Schneider said the majority of the changes were made to accommodate the growing demands of the drive-thru, which now has two lanes for increased traffic.

“We literally gutted it (the building) from the front to the back,” he said. “About 85% of our business goes through the drive-thru. Chick-fil-A as a whole is really focuses heavily on creating more efficient, better ways to service the guests in the drive-thru.”

Schneider said he plans to add an upgraded indoor playground for guests’ children in the coming months.

