Cherokee Nation’s Owasso soundstage helping to bolster Oklahoma’s film industry

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell recently lauded the Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso for helping bolster Oklahoma’s film industry going into the new year.

“In 2023, OK will welcome new films to the @CherokeeFilm sound stage,” Pinnell said in a tweet on December 28. “2023 will be our biggest year yet.”

The 4-acre site, located off of Oklahoma 20 just east of Owasso, is the first of its kind in Oklahoma and Indian Country, and serves as a state-of-the-art extended reality studio crafted with industry-leading software and hardware technologies.

Encompassing approximately 14,000 square feet, the facility features a large LED wall, accompanying edit suites, a control room, a pro-grade audio booth and crew and client lounges, as well as hair and makeup facilities.

Pinnell’s tweet comes about six months after the Cherokee Nation celebrated the grand opening of the Owasso site, backed by the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021, which adds financial incentives for film and TV productions to carry out projects across the state.

He added: “OK’s film industry generated 10k jobs & $240M of revenue over the last 18 months.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said he is excited to see these resources be put to good use to help grow and diversify Oklahoma’s film and television industry.

“Storytelling is so connected, so interwoven with Cherokee culture,” Hoskin Jr. said in a previous story. “If there is a movie to be made … if there’s a TV show to be shot, let’s shoot it on the Cherokee Nation Reservation. I look forward to seeing what this facility can produce.”

One project recently filmed at the studio, for example, was “Land of Gold,” directed by award-winning filmmaker Nardeep Khurmi, which debuted at the Tribeca Festival in New York City in June.

The movie follows truck driver and expectant father Kiran, played by Khurmi, as his already tumultuous life takes a drastic turn when he sets out to reunite a young girl named Elena, played by Caroline Valencia, with her family after he discovers the child stowed away in a shipping container.

The Cherokee Nation already announced plans to double the size of its LED wall to measure 80 feet long and 17 feet high. The expansion will also add fixed and mobile set lighting options along with portable LED wall panels, allowing for reverse shot capabilities. The tribe will also double the size of its motion capture volume and offer 12 additional cameras for the metaverse.

For more information about the Cherokee Nation Film Office, visit cherokee.film. Businesses located within Cherokee Nation’s Reservation can register to be hired by film and TV productions through CNFO’s support services directory.