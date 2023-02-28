The Cherokee Nation recently celebrated a major milestone after it enrolled its 450,000th tribal citizen.

The Cherokee Nation’s Registration Department received a record number of citizenship applications starting in 2021 after the organization announced that it would provide COVID-19 assistance payments to all enrolled citizens to help curtail expenses and aid in recovery.

“During the height of COVID-19, we were wading through as many as 3,000 to 5,000 applications per month, and we’ve now processed those and are back to working on current applications,” Tribal Registrar Derrick Vann said.

Among Cherokee Nation’s 450,000 tribal citizens, about 140,000 live in the tribe’s reservation and more than 270,000 reside in Oklahoma. Likewise, around 3,000 live in and around Owasso — a number that is reflective of the tribe’s many programs and activities hosted across the area.

In March 2021, for example, the Cherokee Nation, in partnership with the Owasso Indian Education and Owasso High School Native American Student Association, hosted its annual Cherokee Heritage Festival.

Additionally, the Cherokee Community of Owasso, a local affiliate of the statewide tribal government, was established in June 2021 to help serve its growing group of members by better informing and connecting them.

The Cherokee Nation Film Studio, located off of Oklahoma 20, is another major development the tribe has established in Owasso, which serves as a state-of-the-art extended reality studio crafted with industry-leading software and hardware technologies.

“We are the largest tribe in the United States, and for our citizens to engage and connect with us is a sign that our Cherokee Nation government is strong and focused where it should be — serving our people,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “With this growth, we will continue to be an important force for economies, education, health care and quality of life.”

To meet the higher demand in citizenship applications, registration added significant staff and expanded work shifts to 7 p.m. during the weekdays and worked on Saturdays.

For Cherokee Nation citizenship, an individual must prove direct lineage to an ancestor on the Dawes or Freedmen Roll. To contact the registration office, call 918-453-5058.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.