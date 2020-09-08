Cherokee Nation posthumously honors Owasso National Guardsman with 2020 Medal of Patriotism Award

Marshal D. Roberts, a 28-year-old Air National Guard technical sergeant from Owasso, has been posthumously honored with the 2020 Medal of Patriotism Award from the Cherokee Nation.
Each year, the Cherokee Nation recognizes tribal citizens and organizations that have made significant contributions of statesmanship, patriotism and community leadership to the organization during its holiday events.
Roberts, along with Simeon Gipson, of Tahlequah, was presented with the Medal of Patriotism Award for answering the call of duty, making great sacrifices and risking his life in service to the United States.
A member of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing, Roberts was killed on March 11, 2020, when his unit stationed at Camp Taji in Iraq was engaged by indirect enemy fire, according to a U.S. Department of Defense news release. Army Specialist Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of California, also died during the incident.
Roberts was assigned to the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard. He and Covarrubias were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve at the camp, located about 17 miles north of Baghdad, when the engagement occurred, the DOD notes.
Roberts enlisted in May 2014. He was the first Oklahoma Guardsman killed in action and the 20th Oklahoma Guardsman who has died while deployed overseas since Sept. 11, 2001, according to an Oklahoma Air National Guard release.
On May 16 this year, a procession was held for Roberts along U.S. 169, where dozens of his friends and family and other members of the community lined the highway with signs and flags to pay their respects to the soldier.
Harrison Grimwood with the Tulsa World contributed to this story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!