Cherokee Nation language scholarship open to Owasso, Collinsville students

The Cherokee Nation Language Program is offering a new concurrent scholarship opportunity for high school students interested in studying the Cherokee language in the fall 2021 semester.

The Rogers State University Language Concurrent Scholarship is designed to give students an opportunity to learn the Cherokee language online while obtaining college credit with no out-of-pocket expenses.

The program is open to Cherokee Nation citizens who are juniors or seniors residing within the 14-county reservation boundaries, which includes Owasso and Collinsville districts.

In Jan. 2020, the Cherokee Nation and Rogers State University teamed up to launch the first televised Cherokee language course, which Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said has helped preserve the native dialect.

“It’s exciting to see our Cherokee Language department continuing to work with RSU,” Hoskin Jr. said, “and this tremendous scholarship opportunity will help qualifying high school students begin to learn the Cherokee language in a concurrent enrollment environment.”

Cherokee Language Program Manager Roy Boney Jr. added, “It is an excellent opportunity for Cherokee Nation citizens to pursue their higher education goals while maintaining a connection to their culture and language.”