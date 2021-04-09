Cherokee Nation gives $6.3M to NE Oklahoma schools; Owasso receives over $195,000

Public schools across northeastern Oklahoma received a financial boost from the Cherokee Nation on Wednesday as the tribe shared $6.3 million in car tag revenue with 107 public school districts and charter schools.
In lieu of its traditional in-person event, the tribe hosted a virtual Public School Appreciation Day to hand out its largest disbursement to date to area schools.
Since 2002, the Cherokee Nation has awarded school districts across northeastern Oklahoma $68.6 million in education contributions from car tag revenue.
“In order to have a bright future, we need to have a lot of our energy dedicated to the cause of education,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “This past year has been particularly challenging to school teachers, administrators, students and parents alike as we navigated the worst public health crisis in generations.”
The tribe allocates 38% of its car tag revenue directly to education. School districts that are at least partially in a county that falls within the Cherokee Nation reservation receive money based on the number of Cherokee students enrolled, but administrators are allowed to use the money however they see fit.
This year, schools received $219.09 per Cherokee student, with Owasso Public Schools receiving $195,602.38, the third largest amount for any district.
Superintendent Amy Fichtner said the contribution will be used to address the needs of the student population as a whole.
“When we receive that large sum of money, it is used to make sure we are able to continue to have small class sizes and focus on individual students’ needs,” she said.
“We work together to make sure that we are grateful stewards of the money that the tribe has given us. When the tribe makes the decision to be that generous, that purposeful, we must be accountable to use that money to directly and positively affect the students of Owasso Public Schools.”
Additionally, Tulsa County school districts alone received a combined $1.3 million from the tribe this year.
Tulsa Public Schools received $181,491.22, which will go exclusively toward programming costs and supplies for its Indian Education program, which serves about 3,000 Indigenous students across all grades and campuses.
In addition to the financial contribution, Cherokee Nation officials announced that the tribe is working to partner with northeastern Oklahoma school districts to provide a virtual tutoring service for all students within its reservation, regardless of whether they are tribal citizens.
A spokesman for the tribe said the program’s details are still being finalized, including specifics about how it will work for school districts that straddle the reservation boundary, including Tulsa, Skiatook and Muskogee.