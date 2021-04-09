Cherokee Nation gives $6.3M to NE Oklahoma schools; Owasso receives over $195,000

Superintendent Amy Fichtner said the contribution will be used to address the needs of the student population as a whole.

“When we receive that large sum of money, it is used to make sure we are able to continue to have small class sizes and focus on individual students’ needs,” she said.

“We work together to make sure that we are grateful stewards of the money that the tribe has given us. When the tribe makes the decision to be that generous, that purposeful, we must be accountable to use that money to directly and positively affect the students of Owasso Public Schools.”

Additionally, Tulsa County school districts alone received a combined $1.3 million from the tribe this year.

Tulsa Public Schools received $181,491.22, which will go exclusively toward programming costs and supplies for its Indian Education program, which serves about 3,000 Indigenous students across all grades and campuses.

In addition to the financial contribution, Cherokee Nation officials announced that the tribe is working to partner with northeastern Oklahoma school districts to provide a virtual tutoring service for all students within its reservation, regardless of whether they are tribal citizens.

A spokesman for the tribe said the program’s details are still being finalized, including specifics about how it will work for school districts that straddle the reservation boundary, including Tulsa, Skiatook and Muskogee.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.