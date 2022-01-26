Cherokee Nation Film Office adopts tribal film incentive program utilizing Owasso soundstage

The Cherokee Nation Film Office announced that it will soon offer a groundbreaking film incentive program, becoming the first tribal film office in the United States to do so.
The Cherokee Nation Film Incentive will provide up to $1 million in annual funding for productions filmed within the Cherokee Nation’s 14-county reservation.
“In addition to expanding career opportunities for Indigenous filmmakers, producers, directors, actors and behind-the-scenes crew members, this new incentive program reinforces Cherokee Nation’s commitment to creating quality jobs and supporting small, family-owned businesses within our tribal communities,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
The film office, currently headquartered in Tulsa, plans to utilize a recently constructed facility located in a nearby northern suburb to carry out its future plans.
The Cherokee Nation Covid Response Virtual Soundstage in Owasso — the first of its kind in Oklahoma and Indian Country — is a state-of-the-art extended reality studio crafted with industry-leading software and hardware technologies. The facility consists of two dedicated studios to meet the growing needs of production in the Midwest.
The facility has 9,000 square feet of dedicated xR space, with accompanying edit suites, a control room, a pro-grade audio booth, crew and client lounges as well as hair and makeup facilities. For a fully seamless production, each of the adjoining spaces are connected through cam-and-time-code-locked fiber.
“Encouraging productions to film within Cherokee Nation’s many vast and beautiful locations, as well as to hire Indigenous people and utilize Native-owned businesses, offers an immense amount of opportunity for tribal citizens, families and businesses to benefit from the rapid growth of these industries within our state,” said Jennifer Loren, director of Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content.
CNFO will begin accepting applications for the tribe’s film incentive on March 1. The base incentive offers a cash rebate for qualified production expenses. Prequalified productions filming anywhere within Cherokee Nation’s 7,000 square miles of northeast Oklahoma are eligible for the rebate incentive.
For more information about the Cherokee Nation Film Office, visit cherokee.film or email hello@cherokee.film. Businesses located within Cherokee Nation’s reservation can register to be hired by film and TV productions through CNFO’s support services directory.
Additional details regarding the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive are available at cherokee.film/filmincentives.