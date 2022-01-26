Cherokee Nation Film Office adopts tribal film incentive program; future plans include Owasso

The Cherokee Nation Film Office announced that it will soon offer a groundbreaking film incentive program, becoming the first tribal film office in the United States to do so.

The Cherokee Nation Film Incentive will provide up to $1 million in annual funding for productions filmed within the Cherokee Nation’s 14-county reservation.

“In addition to expanding career opportunities for Indigenous filmmakers, producers, directors, actors and behind-the-scenes crew members, this new incentive program reinforces Cherokee Nation’s commitment to creating quality jobs and supporting small, family-owned businesses within our tribal communities,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The film office, currently headquartered in Tulsa, plans to utilize a recently constructed facility located in a nearby northern suburb to carry out its future plans.

The Cherokee Nation Covid Response Virtual Soundstage in Owasso — the first of its kind in Oklahoma and Indian Country — is a state-of-the-art extended reality studio crafted with industry-leading software and hardware technologies. The facility consists of two dedicated studios to meet the growing needs of production in the Midwest.