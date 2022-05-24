Cherokee Nation donates $7,000 to Owasso, Collinsville fire depts., honors local firefighter

The Cherokee Nation is contributing nearly $500,000 to 136 northeast Oklahoma fire departments.

Each of the fire departments, including Owasso and Collinsville, is set to receive $3,500 to help with equipment, fuel or other items needed to protect lives and property of families throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

The tribe’s annual contribution helps support volunteer fire departments, which otherwise rely on fundraisers, membership dues and the help of their communities’ residents to maintain their vital operations — an incentive that Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. applauds.

“I know that our firefighters always have our backs, and because of their service and sacrifices, it is critical that the Cherokee Nation continues to support their efforts,” Hoskin Jr. said. “I believe we owe all of our firefighters a debt of gratitude for their selflessness and acts of courage, which we often do not see first-hand. Just as they always have our backs, the Cherokee Nation has their backs.”

The Cherokee Nation also selected five recipients for the 2022 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year awards, which included Shane Richardson with the Collinsville Fire Department for his help during a highway traffic collision.

Richardson came across a crash where a man had been trapped inside the vehicle, and the vehicle caught on fire. Richardson retrieved a fire extinguisher and calmed the fire while others who had stopped to help were able to pull the trapped and unconscious man out of the vehicle.

Cherokee Nation’s $476,000 donation to local fire departments is set aside in the tribe’s annual budget. More information can be found at cherokee.org.