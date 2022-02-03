Cherokee Nation distributes food, PPE to hundreds of locals at new multi-use facility in Owasso

Dozens of thumbs-up — held high in bright blue rubber gloves — could be seen off of Oklahoma 20 this week.

A large group of Cherokee Nation volunteers flaunted the positive gesture after distributing about 500 boxes of food and nearly 1,000 boxes of surgical masks to hundreds of people outside the tribal organization’s new multi-use facility in Owasso on Tuesday.

The Cherokee Nation Covid Response Virtual Soundstage in Owasso, located at 16990 E. 116th St. N., formerly housed Indoor Soccer and Sports Owasso, and is now being used as a film studio and warehouse for food and PPE storage for the tribal government.

Tuesday’s event played host to Cherokee Nation’s first supply distribution event at the newly renovated structure, which helped to feed and better protect locals in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers handed out fresh produce, dairy products and grains, and N95 masks manufactured at the tribe’s PPE facility in Stilwell, as well as multiple OsiyoTV T-shirts — all hauled in by two large semi-trailers.