Cherokee Nation distributes food, PPE to hundreds of locals at new multi-use facility in Owasso

Dozens of thumbs-up — held high in bright blue rubber gloves — could be seen off of Oklahoma 20 this week.
A large group of Cherokee Nation volunteers flaunted the positive gesture after distributing about 500 boxes of food and nearly 1,000 boxes of surgical masks to hundreds of people outside the tribal organization’s new multi-use facility in Owasso on Tuesday.
The Cherokee Nation Covid Response Virtual Soundstage in Owasso, located at 16990 E. 116th St. N., formerly housed Indoor Soccer and Sports Owasso, and is now being used as a film studio and warehouse for food and PPE storage for the tribal government.
Tuesday’s event played host to Cherokee Nation’s first supply distribution event at the newly renovated structure, which helped to feed and better protect locals in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers handed out fresh produce, dairy products and grains, and N95 masks manufactured at the tribe’s PPE facility in Stilwell, as well as multiple OsiyoTV T-shirts — all hauled in by two large semi-trailers.
“Progress is being made,” Cherokee Nation councilor Joe Deere said. “It’s just another outreach … to let people be aware of our facility and the studio that we have purchased to show where some of our funds are going, and then more funds to help serve our community.”
The 27,000-square-foot facility sits on more than four acres in the Cherokee Nation reservation, and is the first of its kind in Oklahoma and Indian Country. The state-of-the-art extended reality studio is crafted with industry-leading software and hardware technologies to meet the growing needs of production in the Midwest.
Additionally, the building will help expand the Cherokee Nation’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts by bolstering the tribe’s health and safety communication efforts and Cherokee language and cultural preservation efforts, with the warehouse serving as an anchor for the distribution of relief goods to the northern portion of the reservation.
Both endeavors are part of Cherokee Nation’s COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild Program.
“We’re glad that we can provide assistance to our citizens in the Owasso area,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Food security has been a high priority, and we just continue to find ways to serve, and being able to serve in this part of our reservation is important.”
Since the pandemic started, the Cherokee Nation has distributed 14 million meals to 300,000 tribal citizens.
Deere said although Tuesday’s event drew thousands of people through the distribution line, the numbers paled in comparison to when the coronavirus first spread throughout the region.
“People are getting their supplies they can get; jobs are getting back in order; we’re moving forward,” he said. “When we first started COVID, when this all happened … there were people everywhere, and so now to see not so many people, things are getting back to the norm.”
The sound stage portion of the Cherokee Nation Covid Response building in Owasso will be managed by the Cherokee Nation Film Office through Cherokee Nation Businesses. It will also be made available for use by any of the tribe’s subsidiaries to develop telework materials. Cherokee Nation will manage the portion designated for warehouse and distribution efforts.