Cherokee Nation celebrates first film, ‘Land of Gold,’ made at tribe’s virtual soundstage in Owasso

The Cherokee Nation and its film office are celebrating the world premiere of “Land of Gold,” the first production of its kind filmed at the tribe’s virtual soundstage in Owasso.

“This premiere illustrates the significance of Cherokee Nation having introduced groundbreaking film technology to our region,” Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content, said in a release.

“It is truly exciting to see this film and the diverse production capabilities within our reservation and state being featured on a worldwide platform.”

“Land of Gold” was created at the Cherokee Nation Covid Response Virtual Soundstage in Owasso, located at 16990 E. 116th St. N. The facility is the first of its kind in Oklahoma and Indian Country, and serves as a state-of-the-art extended reality studio crafted with industry-leading software and hardware technologies.

The property stretches 27,000 square feet across more than 4 acres within the reservation. The Cherokee Nation Extended Reality Studio, or XR Studio, encompasses both an LED wall and ceiling structure to provide industry-leading content by using augmented reality, mixed reality and virtual reality.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Nardeep Khurmi, “Land of Gold” debuted at the Tribeca Festival in New York City this month.

The movie follows truck driver and expectant father Kiran, played by Khurmi, as his already tumultuous life takes a drastic turn when he sets out to reunite a young girl named Elena, played by Caroline Valencia, with her family after he discovers the child stowed away in a shipping container.

“This story of hyphenated Americans could not have been made without the support of the Cherokee Nation, whose generosity allowed us to film our road trip sequences in comfort and in safety,” Khurmi said. “I’m honored to have made my first film about what it is to be American with the collaboration of First Nations people. It is exhilarating, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished together.”

In addition to its premiere, “Land of Gold” is also screening virtually on Tribeca at Home through June 26. The film will is also featured at the Bentonville Film Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“Land of Gold” is the 2021 winner of AT&T Presents: Untold Stories, a multiyear, multitier alliance between AT&T and Tribeca Festival. Each year the program awards a deserving, underrepresented filmmaker $1 million to produce their film and provides mentorship and first-look opportunities for distribution.