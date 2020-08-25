Cherokee Nation artist from Owasso uses watercolors to honor his ancestors

Mark Wolfe’s artwork has gained statewide acclaim.
The 49-year-old Owasso artist was recently recognized by the Cherokee Heritage Center for his skilled canvases.
His latest watercolor piece “Negotiation” in particular received an honorable mention in the Virtual Arts division of the organization’s 25th annual Cherokee Homecoming Art Show.
“I am very grateful for receiving an honorable mention in this show,” Wolfe said. “Anytime judges choose to single out your work for recognition, it reaffirms that others can see your vision in your artwork and that they enjoy what you create.”
The exhibit runs through Sept. 19, and showcases 81 pieces by 52 artists as well as five Cherokee National Treasures. Participating artists competed for a share of more than $16,000 in prize money within two divisions: traditional and contemporary.
Wolfe, a Cherokee Nation citizen, said his inspiration for creating “Negotiation” was to depict a moment in the lives of his ancestors.
“Bartering the goods you have for the goods you need was a day-to-day part of our Cherokee history,” he said. “The picture depicts a young hunter negotiating the amount of corn he will get for his deer hides.”
Wolfe has been painting since he was a small child. He concentrated mainly on drawing until enrolling in painting classes at Northeastern State University during his college years.