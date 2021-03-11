Cherokee Nation artisans, storytellers promote Native American culture in Owasso

Cultural diversity was on full display in Owasso earlier this month.

Owasso Indian Education, in partnership with the Owasso High School Native American Student Association, hosted its annual Cherokee Heritage Festival on Saturday, March 6.

Area residents got a unique opportunity to learn about Native American culture at the event, held at Redbud Festival Park, where various artisans and storytellers gathered to share their experiences and pay homage to their ancestors.

Kristin Gentry with OIE was on site and excited to see her Cherokee fellows showcase their customs following an extended hiatus due to the pandemic.

“… We’ve really lost the ability to have our cultural dances at this time, and fellowship,” Gentry said. “It feels a little surreal to be out and seeing people in the community, seeing people I know, and watching all the kids be able to interact so much on the lawn; it’s a good feeling.”

The festival played host to activities like basket weaving and bow making; musical performances involving fluting and fiddling; and other events such as stickball, a tribal game similar to lacrosse.