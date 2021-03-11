Cherokee Nation artisans, storytellers promote Native American culture in Owasso

Cultural diversity was on full display in Owasso earlier this month.
Owasso Indian Education, in partnership with the Owasso High School Native American Student Association, hosted its annual Cherokee Heritage Festival on Saturday, March 6.
Area residents got a unique opportunity to learn about Native American culture at the event, held at Redbud Festival Park, where various artisans and storytellers gathered to share their experiences and pay homage to their ancestors.
Kristin Gentry with OIE was on site and excited to see her Cherokee fellows showcase their customs following an extended hiatus due to the pandemic.
“… We’ve really lost the ability to have our cultural dances at this time, and fellowship,” Gentry said. “It feels a little surreal to be out and seeing people in the community, seeing people I know, and watching all the kids be able to interact so much on the lawn; it’s a good feeling.”
The festival played host to activities like basket weaving and bow making; musical performances involving fluting and fiddling; and other events such as stickball, a tribal game similar to lacrosse.
Alice Wilder was among several vendors who displayed their crafts and talents at Saturday’s gathering. She showcased her cornhusk dolls and double-walled baskets — staples of the Native American culture — that she enjoys piecing together.
“I make them authentic. I just learned it on my own, the baskets, but my mother made these dolls,” Wilder said. “I enjoy it because it’s relaxing, and plus it’s a cultural nature for the Cherokee to do this.”
Lenora McMullen, who displayed her foiled stained glass, added, “I’ve always wanted to do it … it’s relaxing, and I like to see the pieces after they’re done. I just can’t keep it in; I sell it so fast.”
OIE hosts the Cherokee Heritage Festival every year, but this was the first time the organization used the newly developed Redbud Festival Park to cater to outdoor visitors.
Throughout the year, OIE hosts also hosts other events and activities for students including field trips, book readings, educational forums, scholarship opportunities and more.