Cherokee Nation allots $3,500 each to Owasso, Collinsville fire departments

The Cherokee Nation is contributing nearly half a million dollars to 136 northeast Oklahoma rural fire departments.

Owasso and Collinsville fire departments, along with Limestone Fire Department, will each receive $3,500 to help with equipment, fuel or other items needed to protect the lives and properties of families throughout the Cherokee Nation reservation area.

The tribe’s annual contribution helps support volunteer fire departments, which otherwise rely on fundraisers, membership dues and the help of their community’s residents to maintain their vital operations.

This year due to COVID-19, Cherokee Nation held a virtual ceremony to honor northeast Oklahoma firefighters in lieu of the tribe’s traditional in-person Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Banquet.

“The service provided by these 136 rural fire departments is, in many ways, immeasurable,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “The brave men and women who serve on these departments often leave their homes and their families in order to help save the lives or properties of people they have never even met.

“We don’t always see first-hand the wonderful acts of courage and sacrifice they make, but we know firefighters are selfless, and their efforts leave a lasting impression on the Cherokee Nation and the communities in which they live. We owe a debt of gratitude to them, and it is an honor to know the Cherokee Nation is continuing to invest in these departments each and every year.”