Chelsea Levo Feary appointed new president, CEO of Owasso Chamber of Commerce

The Owasso Chamber of Commerce announced a new president and CEO, effective April 1.

Chelsea Levo Feary, former economic development director for the City of Owasso, replaced Chamber President Gary Akin, who retired from the chamber on March 31 after 27 years. Levo Feary served in her role at the city for 14 years.

The transition comes as part of a new partnership unveiled by both organizations in early February.

Under the new structure, the chamber absorbed the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, which encompasses initiatives that allow officials to define clear objectives and design effective policies to continue promoting Owasso as an economic hub.

“I think it’s opening the door to a collaborative effort that is going to change the face of Owasso,” Levo Feary told the Owasso Reporter. “I’m humbled, and I’m really, really excited to serve the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.”

In her role at the city, Levo Feary focused on business retention and expansion, workforce development, job creation, academic research, data mining, marketing and public affairs. At the chamber, she will continue those efforts, along with overseeing programs and events, membership relations, community leadership education and advocacy efforts.

“Chelsea has been invaluable in her role as economic development director for the City of Owasso,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said in a news release. “By combining economic development planning and execution with the chamber under Chelsea’s leadership, there will be efficiencies created that I believe will be of tremendous benefit to our whole community.”

Chamber Board Chair Matt Inouye added, “The Owasso Chamber of Commerce could not be more excited to welcome Chelsea Feary as our new president and CEO. Feary’s experience with multiple chambers of commerce, her training, education and her successful tenure as the economic development director at the City of Owasso makes her the ideal person to lead the Owasso Chamber into the future.”

Levo Feary is a graduate from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute, a Certified Economic Developer and holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma.

She volunteers for the St. Henry Catholic Church in Owasso as an Adult Faith Formation facilitator and as a Lay Minister for Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, and serves on the boards of Select Oklahoma, Owasso Character Council and Bailey Medical Center.

Art Haddaway with Owasso Reporter contributed to this story.