Charges against Skiatook man dropped after arrest last year in 1992 Owasso cold case

The charges against Harris were amended in November from first-degree murder to first-degree manslaughter. The manslaughter count alleged that McVey’s death occurred while Harris was in the heat of passion, or alternatively that he caused her death through culpable negligence when he shot through the window and through walls.

Harris has been out of custody on bond since Nov. 19, about four months after prosecutors asked a preliminary hearing judge to dismiss a related charge of desecration of a human corpse.

That charge alleged that Harris moved McVey’s body from where she was shot to another location for the purpose of impeding or prohibiting “the detection, investigation or prosecution of a crime.” The Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office requested the dismissal of the count, citing the statute of limitations.

Assistant Public Defender Jack Gordon argued in a later motion that McVey’s death was “heavily investigated” in the 1990s and that Harris could have been charged earlier than 2020 but that charges were delayed in hopes of gaining a “technical advantage.”