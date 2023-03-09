The Owasso High School Mock Trial Team won the state championship Tuesday night in the Ceremonial Courtroom of the Tulsa Federal Courthouse.

The 43-year-old competition, sponsored by the Oklahoma Bar Association, places high school students in actual courtrooms to take on the roles of attorneys and witnesses in a fictional case. The trials are presided over by actual judges and attorneys where individual and team performances are evaluated.

Owasso’s varsity team defeated Jenks in the final round, marking an undefeated season for the team. This was Owasso’s ninth straight appearance in the finals as well as the Rams’ fifth state championship in six years — both serving as record milestones for the team.

This year’s case was a murder trial of a defendant who claimed insanity after he was charged with shooting randomly off highway overpasses.

Owasso’s team successfully defended the accused “Highway Menace,” winning the ballots of Judges Jane Wiseman and Stacie Hixon, both of the Oklahoma Court of Appeals, and Judge Mark Schwebke, of Tulsa Municipal Court. Federal District Judge Shonn Irwin presided over the trial.

Owasso captain and senior Lauren Hughes won Best Witness at the trial. Junior captain Alyson Bushey was voted the Best Attorney for finals. Other team members included seniors Ava Brigman and Katie Wiehe as well as sophomores Anikan Wyrick and Parker Baskerville.

The Legal Rams are coached by Tulsa District Judge Daman Cantrell and attorneys Ken Underwood and Kaylind Baker. Teacher sponsors are Kyra Schmidt and attorney Terry Waller.

“The Owasso Mock Trial teams we coach are always focused, hardworking, kind and compassionate, and they always bring us joy,” Underwood said. “This year is no exception, and the members of the 2023 Mock Trial Team are all champions in law and champions in life.”

Waller added: “The students who participate in Mock Trial in Owasso are not only outstanding students, but they are outstanding individuals of character. It is an absolute pleasure and honor to be associated with them. They are very intelligent, creative and fun. They are winners.”

The team as a result of their championship will represent Oklahoma at the National Mock Trial Competition in Little Rock, Arkansas, in May.