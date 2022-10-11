Chad Balthrop named Owasso Character Council’s 2022 Jim McElrath Award recipient

Chad Balthrop’s natural proclivity for sincerity hasn’t gone overlooked.

The Owasso pastor, event organizer and community leader was named the 2022 Jim McElrath Award recipient by the Owasso Character Council at its annual luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Jim McElrath was a longtime resident of Owasso and was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the Owasso Character Council in 2002.

McElrath passed away unexpectedly in 2003, but his legacy continues today through the award given in his name every year to those who exemplify outstanding character traits in the community.

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr presented Balthrop with this year’s award for the character trait of Sincerity.

“From a genuine desire to serve others, Chad shares his gifts and talents with organizations for the betterment of the community,” Lehr said. “He seeks for Owasso to be the best community it can be.

“Whether serving on a regulatory board or volunteering to help coordinate a street party for Owasso, the sincerity with which Chad serves draws people into real community, making those around him better versions of themselves.”

Balthrop and his wife, Londa, moved to Owasso in 2002 when he accepted the role of minister of Christian arts at First Baptist Owasso, where he currently serves as executive pastor.

He is actively involved in the Owasso Gathering on Main Committee, Owasso Chamber of Commerce Board, City of Owasso Planning Commission, Owasso Community Foundation and Owasso Character Council.

“Regardless of whether he is serving in the church or the community, or communicating online, Chad exemplifies sincerity with the qualities of being honest, true and real,” Lehr said.

“Chad’s leadership, work ethic and positive approach bring ideas to fruition. When recognized or thanked, Chad sincerely deflects the praise to others, and continues working behind the scenes with a servant’s heart.”

Balthrop, when accepting the award, added, “Thank you very much. It’s humbling to be in a room like this with people like you, really to be recognized. I prayed when I was a kid that God would surround me with faithful people who are passionate, skilled, brilliant. You all are an answer to that prayer.”

Balthrop is the Owasso Character Council’s 16th recipient of the Jim McElrath accolade since the organization started presenting the recognition in 2006. For more information, visit owassocharacter.org.