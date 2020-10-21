Carly Novozinsky named City of Owasso’s latest Employee of the Quarter

Carly Novozinsky has been named the City of Owasso’s latest Employee of the Quarter.

Novozinsky, who works as an accountant in the Finance Department, was recognized for her outstanding efforts at City Council Tuesday evening.

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr honored her with kind words and a plaque in front of friends and family during the biweekly meeting.

“Her joyful flexibility and availability have enabled her to become proficient in performing almost every function in the Finance Department,” Lehr said.

Novozinsky — who started as an intern in April 2015 and quickly worked her way up to a full-time position in Dec. 2017 — oversees court and utility billing, financial policies and regulations and various other tasks.

One area of success for Novozinsky has been her extensive work on the City’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which contributed to the City receiving four consecutive awards for excellence from the Governmental Finance Officers Association.

Additionally, her time spent researching continually changing requirements of COVID-19-related reimbursements from the State of Oklahoma helped enable the City to receive the maximum available of $2.8 million.