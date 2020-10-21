Carly Novozinsky named City of Owasso’s latest Employee of the Quarter

Carly Novozinsky has been named the City of Owasso’s latest Employee of the Quarter.
Novozinsky, who works as an accountant in the Finance Department, was recognized for her outstanding efforts at City Council Tuesday evening.
Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr honored her with kind words and a plaque in front of friends and family during the biweekly meeting.
“Her joyful flexibility and availability have enabled her to become proficient in performing almost every function in the Finance Department,” Lehr said.
Novozinsky — who started as an intern in April 2015 and quickly worked her way up to a full-time position in Dec. 2017 — oversees court and utility billing, financial policies and regulations and various other tasks.
One area of success for Novozinsky has been her extensive work on the City’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, which contributed to the City receiving four consecutive awards for excellence from the Governmental Finance Officers Association.
Additionally, her time spent researching continually changing requirements of COVID-19-related reimbursements from the State of Oklahoma helped enable the City to receive the maximum available of $2.8 million.
“Her work is accurate and performed in a timely manner, often completing tasks ahead of schedule,” Lehr said.
He added that Novozinsky also dedicates her time to engaging with customers when issues arise, and goes above and beyond to help them solve each problem at hand on a regular basis.
“Carly listens to what customers have to say, and acknowledges their challenges and needs before deciding on a course of action,” Lehr said.
He used the character traits of availability, compassion, dependability, diligence, flexibility, initiative, joyfulness and responsibility to describe Novozinsky.
When asked what it means to be named Employee of the Quarter, Novozinsky replied, “I feel honored, and I’m definitely very grateful the way that they appreciate the things that I do. I enjoy going to work every day.”
Novozinsky, who also volunteers for the Employee Association, is now in the running to receive the prestigious Eagle Award, presented to one of the quarterly recipients at the end of the year. he recipient of the 2019 title was Public Works engineer Daniel Dearing.
