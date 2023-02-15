Aaron Mason spent Valentine’s Day expressing gratitude for his local public safety officials.

The 8-year-old Cub Scout from Pack 888 was among dozens of young kids who showed up to participate in Owasso Police Department’s first annul Cards with Cops event Tuesday evening.

“They’re there to serve our country, and I really want to pay my respect to them,” Mason said of the police officers and other law enforcement staff who he thanked during the special occasion.

Cards with Cops gave children like Mason an opportunity to stop by the department and fill out letters, donate candy and draw pictures for school resource officers, patrol officers, K-9 officers and detectives, along with employees in dispatch, records, property and administration.

Each team had their own box and competed to see whose would fill up the most. The K-9 crew received many entries, although the donations flowed evenly across all the departments.

“I really like dogs, and they’re really nice and they’re really playful,” said Mason, who mainly contributed to the K-9 box. He and the other children also got a chance to observe K-9 Officer Helo and his handler, Officer Chris Harmon during their visit.

Emily Gonzalez, 9, stopped by with a bin full of candy bars to bless all the staff, adding: “They’re nice and they save the world.”

Officer Travis Harris organized the inaugural event, which he said helped boost morale among his fellow staff across the department.

“It helps the officers knowing that what we do is seen and noticed within the community,” Harris said. “I just hope that the kids get to know that they can trust us and that we’re there for them and they can see that we’re friendly.”