Cards of encouragement: Bailey Medical Center staff receive heartfelt notes from Owasso Jewels

A few words of encouragement can go a long way. Such is the case for staff at Bailey Medical Center.
On Thursday, members of Owasso Jewels, an affiliate of the Tulsa County Oklahoma Home and Community Education, delivered a large basket full of hundreds of handwritten holiday cards to personnel at the Owasso hospital.
Sharilyn Munroe with the Jewels served as a team leader for project — the first of its kind for the group — and said she wanted to give back to local nurses and doctors for their amid the pandemic.
“With COVID still going on and there being a huge surge, we know they’re just overworked and so overwhelmed,” Munroe said, “and so we just thought, ‘What could we do?’ … and so we knew we could do that.”
Munroe got the idea in October to rally her fellow Jewels members for the charitable cause. Their creative efforts over the last few months culminated in 412 personalized letters addressed to employees throughout every department of Bailey.
The cards included different uplifting messages of support. One note, for example, read, “Thank you so much for all that you do, we appreciate you.” Another read, “For everything you do as a medical health care professional, you are very much appreciated.”
“Our team appreciates kind words any time of the year, but it’s especially poignant right now as we’re nine months into the pandemic,” Bailey CEO Keith Mason said. “Every heartfelt message they receive, whether written or verbal, helps boost morale and spirits, and we’re thankful to Owasso Jewels for taking the time to do that.”
The Jewels coordinated with Bailey Education Foundation, located on the premises of the hospital, to deliver the cards on Thursday. Before the pandemic, members of the group met regularly in the Foundation’s wing and participated in the organization’s many events. Amanda Underwood with the Foundation echoed Mason’s sentiments.
“It’s amazing that this group, they can’t come up here because of the COVID precautions, yet I feel like it’s a main priority to them to make us still feel appreciated,” Underwood said, “and they go out of their way every time.”
The cards will be circulated and put on display throughout the hospital as a reminder to the staff and their patients of the ongoing support from family and friends.
“It is a joy for our members to be able to do this for these professionals in our community,” Munroe said. “We just hope that the right message goes to the right person when they pick their card … and we just hope that it makes a difference.”
