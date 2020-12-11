Cards of encouragement: Bailey Medical Center staff receive heartfelt notes from area residents

A few words of encouragement can go a long way. Such is the case for staff at Bailey Medical Center.

On Thursday, members of Owasso Jewels, an affiliate of the Tulsa County Oklahoma Home and Community Education, delivered a large basket full of hundreds of handwritten holiday cards to personnel at the Owasso hospital.

Sharilyn Munroe with the Jewels served as a team leader for project — the first of its kind for the group — and said she wanted to give back to local nurses and doctors for their amid the pandemic.

“With COVID still going on and there being a huge surge, we know they’re just overworked and so overwhelmed,” Munroe said, “and so we just thought, ‘What could we do?’ … and so we knew we could do that.”

Munroe got the idea in October to rally her fellow Jewels members for the charitable cause. Their creative efforts over the last few months culminated in 412 personalized letters addressed to employees throughout every department of Bailey.

The cards included different uplifting messages of support. One note, for example, read, “Thank you so much for all that you do, we appreciate you.” Another read, “For everything you do as a medical health care professional, you are very much appreciated.”