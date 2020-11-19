 Skip to main content
Candidate filing period for Owasso city council, school board seats to be held Dec. 7-9

COUNTY FILINGS (copy)

Tulsa County Election Board Assistant Secretary Sheryl Rea-Williams (left) and Secretary Gwen Freeman receive paperwork from County Commissioner Karen Keith during drive-up candidate filing Wednesday, April 8, at the Tulsa County Election Board. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

The candidate filing period for local city council and school boards was announced this week.

The Owasso City Council as well as Owasso and Collinsville boards of education will collectively hold a nonpartisan primary election for selected seats in Feb. 2021.

Declarations of candidacy are open for Wards 1 and 2 council seats in Owasso, both three-year terms, along with Office No. 1 school board seats in Owasso and Collinsville, both five-year terms.

Kelly Lewis currently occupies the Ward 1 council seat in Owasso, and Chris Kelley occupies Ward 2. Additionally, Pat Vanatta occupies the No. 1 school board seat in Owasso, and Tim Reed occupies the same seat in Collinsville.

Candidates may file beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

A general election, if needed for either council or one or both of the school boards, will be held April 6, 2021.

