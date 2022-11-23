 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate filing period for local city council, school board seats to be held Dec. 5-7

vote sign

Owasso First Assembly of God serves as a one of several precinct locations in Owasso.

 Art Haddaway News editor

Applicants for Tulsa County boards of education and municipal offices can file a Declaration of Candidacy at the beginning of December.

Both Owasso and Collinsville school boards will accept nominees for Ward 3 (a five-year term), and Owasso City Council will accept nominees for Wards 3 and 4 (both three-year terms).

The ballot will go before voters in the nonpartisan primary election on Feb. 14, 2023.

Individuals interested in running as a candidate may file to the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5-Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Neal Kessler currently occupies Owasso School Board’s Ward 3 chair as president, and Jennifer McElroy occupies Collinsville School Board’s Ward 3 seat as clerk. On Owasso City Council, Bill Bush oversees Ward 3 and Lyndell Dunn represents Ward 4, both as councilmen.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the February election, the two candidates who receive the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the general election on April 4.

The Owasso School Board acts as the community’s voice in public education, establishing the policies under which the district operates. Acting as the chief executive officer, Superintendent Margaret Coates is responsible for administering board policies and district regulations.

Likewise, the City of Owasso operates under a politically stable Council/City Manager form of government, in which Council — the government closest to Owasso residents — is the legislative body that passes ordinances, adopts the annual budget, sets policy and more.

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780 or at www.tulsacounty.org.

The Owasso Reporter will publish the results of the December candidacy declarations, and also feature Q&A profiles of each candidate before the February election.

