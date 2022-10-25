Cameron University students from Owasso, Collinsville receive academic scholarships

As part of its first Scholars Convocation Week observance, Cameron University recently recognized students who have been awarded academic scholarships based on merit.

Over the last four decades, the university has held convocation as a dedication of its academic mission. This annual gathering features a processional of students and faculty, the wearing of academic regalia and a parade of banners denoting each department on campus.

This year, instead of limiting that recognition to a single ceremony, Cameron will celebrate its best and brightest — including three local students — during Scholars Convocation Week.

Caleb Aycock, of Owasso, received the Jessie Marie Dunbar President's Distinguished Scholarship, and Brittany Long, also of Owasso, received Oklahoma's Promise, Transfer Scholars.

Additionally, Kelsie Baker, of Collinsville, received Oklahoma's Promise, Transfer Scholars.

Aycock, Long and Baker are recipients of academic scholarships in Cameron University’s education programs on the campus of Rogers State University.