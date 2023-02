Caleb Leslie, of Owasso, was among more than 950 students named to Elmhurst University’s fall 2022 dean’s list.

Leslie was among those students who, during the term, attained a GPA of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00) at the Elmhurst, Illinois-based school.

Elmhurst University offers more than 70 undergraduate programs of study, more than 20 graduate and certificate programs, and the Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy for young adults with differing abilities.