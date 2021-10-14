Cadet Jonah Mitchell of Owasso, Citadel Class of 2022, wears the ring

Jonah Mitchell of Owasso joins the thousands of alumni who wear The Citadel class ring.

More than 550 cadets, active duty and veteran students from the Class of 2022 were celebrated during the Ring Presentation Ceremony at the Charleston, South Carolina-based military college on Oct. 1.

“The presentation of the rings represents our commitment to The Citadel and our accomplishments as a class,” said Cadet Kathryn Christmas, regimental commander of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets. “The Class of 2022 has been waiting patiently for this day. We will wear them proudly.”

One of the first acts the cadets performed after receiving their rings was to salute The Citadel War Memorial — marching by in rows of four — as they left the Chapel.

‘Ring Presentation is something we have all dreamed about from our early days as knobs. Then, it seemed like an eternity away — yet here we are, getting to join the brother and sisterhood of those who wear the ring,” said Cadet Grayson Gasque, deputy regimental commander of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.

“For the Class of ‘22, our rings symbolize the culmination of our efforts here at The Citadel and the efforts of those who helped us along the way. From this day forward, we have the privilege and responsibility of wearing the Band of Gold.”