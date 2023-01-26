Buzz & Bangz cuts ribbon with Owasso Chamber: ‘We’re just very excited to be here’

Locals looking for a new place to get a fresh haircut are in luck.

Buzz & Bangz recently opened and celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 26.

“We’re excited that you’re here,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary told the shop’s staff at the event. “You have some great services.”

Owner Libby Walker opened her doors at the beginning of November, and transformed the former Supercuts location of more than 25 years into the renovated space that it is today.

“We have all worked together for a long time, and we just wanted to try something new,” owner Libby Walker said. “Owasso is a great place … and we’re just very excited to be here.”

She and her team of four, with a combined total of nearly 50 years of experience, offer a range of products and services for all ages, from haircuts and styling to waxing and coloring, along with shampoos, beard trims, curling, perms and more.

“It’s just a passion that we all share,” Walker said. “We enjoy what we do.”

Buzz & Bangz, located at 8751 N. 117th E. Ave., Ste. E, is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

More information can be found on its Facebook page.